Sunderland have been linked with West Ham striker Divin Mubama but will face competition from Championship rivals West Brom, according to reports.

The Daily Mail claims The Hammers could let the 19-year-old attacker leave the club during the January transfer window with Sunderland eyeing reinforcements in the forward department, though they have also reportedly offered him a new deal with his present contract having just six months to run.

Michael Beale, however, already has three young strikers at his disposal in Chelsea loanee Mason Burstow, 20, along with Hemir, 20, and Eliezer Mayenda, 18. Nazariy Rusyn is also an option and while older than the aforementioned trio at 25, is still lacking in experience when it comes to EFL football.

It had been thought that Sunderland would target a slightly older and more experienced striker with Bournemouth's Wales international striker Kieffer Moore mentioned as a potential incoming, or certainly someone of his profile and ilk.

Nevertheless, Sunderland and their Championship rivals West Brom have been linked with a loan move for Muamba, who is six-foot and plays through the middle, during the window.

Last month, West Ham boss David Moyes said of Muamba: "We want to play him but I would say how many 19 year-old centre-forwards are there in the Premier League?"

