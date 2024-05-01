Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United loanee Ian Poveda has returned to training with Sheffield Wednesday ahead of the Owls' Championship trip to Sunderland.

The 24-year-old winger signed for Wednesday on loan at the end of the January transfer window and has made 10 Championship appearances since the move to Hillsborough. Poveda’s last appearance came during Wednesday’s 2-0 win over QPR a month ago, when he was forced off with a hamstring issue.

But, after missing four successive matches, Poveda has been running on the grass at Wednesday’s Middlewood Road training ground. It was initially thought the player would be sidelined for the rest of the campaign, yet Owls boss Danny Rohl hasn’t ruled him out of the Sunderland fixture.

The Colombian international is expected to become a free agent this summer, when his Leeds contract expires, while Rohl has hinted Wednesday could try to sign Poveda permanently this summer. The Owls have spent most of this season inside the relegation zone but only need a point against Sunderland to secure their Championship status for next season.

Wednesday will arrive on Wearside following back-to-back wins over Blackburn and West Brom and are unbeaten in their last five matches. Owls centre-back Michael Ihiekwe will have to be assessed ahead of the game, after missing the side’s 3-0 win over West Brom last time out.