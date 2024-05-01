Leeds United forward spotted training at Sheffield Wednesday as Owls prepare for Sunderland match

Sunderland face Sheffield Wednesday at the Stadium of Light in their final Championship match of the season.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 1st May 2024, 17:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Leeds United loanee Ian Poveda has returned to training with Sheffield Wednesday ahead of the Owls' Championship trip to Sunderland.

The 24-year-old winger signed for Wednesday on loan at the end of the January transfer window and has made 10 Championship appearances since the move to Hillsborough. Poveda’s last appearance came during Wednesday’s 2-0 win over QPR a month ago, when he was forced off with a hamstring issue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But, after missing four successive matches, Poveda has been running on the grass at Wednesday’s Middlewood Road training ground. It was initially thought the player would be sidelined for the rest of the campaign, yet Owls boss Danny Rohl hasn’t ruled him out of the Sunderland fixture.

The Colombian international is expected to become a free agent this summer, when his Leeds contract expires, while Rohl has hinted Wednesday could try to sign Poveda permanently this summer. The Owls have spent most of this season inside the relegation zone but only need a point against Sunderland to secure their Championship status for next season.

Wednesday will arrive on Wearside following back-to-back wins over Blackburn and West Brom and are unbeaten in their last five matches. Owls centre-back Michael Ihiekwe will have to be assessed ahead of the game, after missing the side’s 3-0 win over West Brom last time out.

Sunderland have won just two of their last 14 league games and suffered back-to-back defeats against Millwall and Watford ahead of Saturday's fixture.

Related topics:Ian PovedaSheffield WednesdayLeeds UnitedHillsboroughMichael Ihiekwe

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.