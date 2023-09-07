News you can trust since 1873
New Sunderland signing Mason Burstow has been discussing his loan move to Wearside from Chelsea.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 7th Sep 2023, 16:55 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 17:03 BST
New Sunderland signing Mason Burstow says he spoke with former Black Cats loanee Amad before moving to Wearside.

Burstow joined Sunderland on loan from Chelsea on transfer deadline day, yet the deal wasn’t completed in time for the striker to feature against Southampton last weekend.

The 20-year-old could make his Sunderland debut when Tony Mowbray’s side face QPR after the international break and says he can’t wait to get started.

“It’s one of the clubs that you would join instantly if I heard it from the start of the transfer window,” Burstow told Sunderland’s website.

“Obviously it’s a huge club with great expectations, with a good manager and a good team.

“Especially with the team being young I feel like I can fit in straight away.

“I know one or two of the lads and obviously with the average age being the lowest in the league, I know coming in I’ll be able to fit in with people a similar age.”

Burstow also knows Bradley Dack through his agent, while the striker was encouraged by Amad’s impressive loan spell at Sunderland from Manchester United last season.

“I spoke to Amad once or twice last season,” Burstow added. “Obviously he’s not here now.

“He loved it here, and me joining here gives me the chance to love it here as well so I’m excited.”

Burstow predominantly played for Chelsea’s under-21s side last season, after a loan spell at Charlton in League One during the 2021/22 campaign.

“Starting at Charlton is obviously a very good start for me, League One and playing many games there,” Burstow explained.

“Obviously I aspire to be one of the best in the country so stepping up to the Championship hopefully I’m going to play loads of minutes and perform really well.”

Burstow also made two Premier League appearances for Chelsea off the bench at the start of this season but wanted more regular game time at senior level.

“It was a great experience, a proud moment for me, family, friends,” said Burstow when discussing his games for Chelsea.

“But ideally I want to play games week in, week out. Having this opportunity here in the Championship in such a good league in such a good team I’m delighted.”

Asked what he’ll bring to Sunderland, Burstow replied: “I’ll bring goals, hopefully exciting play that will get fans on the edge of their seats. Hopefully at the end of the season we’ll be celebrating a trophy.”

