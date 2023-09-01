News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland make striker breakthrough as Kristjaan Speakman explains move for Chelsea youngster

Sunderland have confirmed their first deadline-day addition

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith
Published 1st Sep 2023, 16:44 BST- 2 min read

Sunderland have made a breakthrough in their pursuit of more striking options after Mason Burstow joined on loan from Chelsea.

Burstow has been part of the first team environment at Chelsea this summer but sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said the club 'did everything in their power' to sign him after he was made available for a loan.

With Ross Stewart still expected to join Southampton on deadline day, Sunderland needed more depth and Burstow has some EFL experience from a previous loan spell at Charlton Athletic.

Sunderland are also expecting to sign Ukrainian forward Nazariy Rusyn before the window closes, the 24-year-old capable of playing through the middle or off either flank.

“Mason is one of the brightest young centre forwards on the cusp of the Premier League environment and he is a player that we have monitored for some time," Speakman said.

"The moment that he became available, we did everything within our power to ensure we were his preferred destination and after fielding multiple offers from the UK and overseas, we are delighted that he has chosen Sunderland.

"Mason is a mobile number nine with experience in the EFL and he has had a really positive impact on Chelsea’s first-team squad this summer, so we are excited to see the impact he can make in our team.”

Burstow will not be available to face Southampton tomorrow and so will make his debut after the forthcoming international break.

The Black Cats are working on making numerous signings before the deadline closes at 11pm, with FC Lorient attacking midfielder Adil Aouchiche on their radar.