Sunderland don’t have a game this weekend due to international fixtures - with several players away representing their countries.

Tony Mowbray’s side beat Southampton 5-0 last time out and are now preparing for an away fixture at QPR on Saturday, September 16.

Ahead of that match, here are the Sunderland players who have been called up for international duty and when they could be in action.

Dan Ballard and Trai Hume

Ballard and Hume have both been named in Northern Ireland’s squad for their upcoming Euro 2024 qualifying matches.

Michael O’Neill’s side will face Slovenia away from home on Thursday, September 7 (7.45pm kick-off), before another away game against Kazakhstan on Sunday, September 10 (2pm kick-off).

O’Neill has said Ballard may not feature, saying “We have an injury concern over Daniel, however everyone else came through the weekend unscathed.

“The mood in the camp is good and the players are looking forward to the games against Slovenia and Kazakhstan.”

It comes after Ballard needed treatment during Sunderland’s win against Southampton, when the centre-back blocked a shot from Saints striker Adam Armstrong, who then caught the Black Cats player on the ankle.

Ballard did complete the match after the second-half incident.

Jewison Bennette

Bennette has been named in Costa Rica’s squad for two friendly fixtures against Saudi Arabia and UAE.

The match against Saudi Arabia will take place on Friday, September 8 (8pm kick-off) at Newcastle’s St James’ Park, while the game against UAE will be held back in Costa Rica on Tuesday, September 12 in Croatia.

Nectarios Triantis

Triantis will be part of Australia’s under-23s squad for two Asian Cup qualifying matches.

The Olyroos will face Laos in Tajikistan on Wednesday, September 6, before facing Tajikistan at the same venue on Tuesday, September 12.

Mason Burstow

New Sunderland signing Burstow, who is on loan from Chelsea, has been called up to England’s under-20s squad.

The team don’t have a fixture but will train at St. George’s Park as they prepare for the new Euro U20 Elite League in October.

Jobe Bellingham

England’s under-19s side have two friendly matches this month, with Sunderland midfielder Bellingham in the squad.

Simon Rusk’s team will face Germany on Wednesday, September 6 (5pm kick-off), before facing Switzerland on Saturday, September 9 (1pm kick-off), with both matches taking place in Spain’s Costa Brava.

Chris Rigg

After scoring his first league goal for Sunderland, 16-year-old Chris Rigg is preparing for three friendly matches with England’s under-17s side.

Greg Lincoln’s team will face Portugal (Wednesday, September 6), Morocco (Saturday, September 9) and Spain (Tuesday, September 12), with all three games taking place at the Pinatar Arena in Spain.

The team are preparing for their Euro qualifying matches against Croatia, Faroe Islands and Kosovo in November.

Trey Ogunsuyi

Teenage midfielder Ogunsuyi, still only 16, has been called up to represent Belgium’s under-18s side.