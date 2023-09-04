Sunderland injury concern as international boss confirms Dan Ballard setback ahead of qualifying fixtures
Sunderland defender Dan Ballard is an injury doubt for Northern Ireland’s upcoming Euro 2024 qualifying matches.
Ballard was named in Northern Ireland’s squad along with Sunderland teammate Trai Hume for fixtures against Slovenia and Kazakhstan during the upcoming international break.
Yet it seems the former may miss out, following Sunderland’s 5-0 win over Southampton at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.
Ballard needed treatment during the match after blocking a shot from Saints striker Adam Armstrong, who then caught the Sunderland centre-back on the ankle.
Ballard did complete the fixture but may not be available for this week’s international games.
When asked about team news ahead of Northern Ireland’s match in Slovenia on Thursday, O’Neill said: “We have an injury concern over Daniel, however everyone else came through the weekend unscathed.
“The mood in the camp is good and the players are looking forward to the games against Slovenia and Kazakhstan.”
Northern Ireland will play their second away match against Kazakhstan on Sunday (2pm kick-off).
Sunderland winger Jewison Bennette has also been called up for Costa Rica for their matches against Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates this month.
The rest of Sunderland’s squad are preparing for an away fixture at QPR, which will take place after the international break on Saturday, September 16.
Tony Mowbray’s side will then travel to Blackburn three days later, before a home game against Cardiff on Sunday, September 24 - a match which has been pushed back 24 hours due to England Women playing at the Stadium of Light that week.