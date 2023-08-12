Amad’s message to ex-Sunderland teammates as Man Utd man recovers from injury setback
Amad has sent a message to his former Sunderland teammates ahead of their Championship fixture against Preston North End.
Former Sunderland loanee Amad has wished the club well ahead of their Championship fixture against Preston.
The Manchester United forward scored 14 goals during a loan spell with the Black Cats last season, becoming a fans’ favourite at the Stadium of Light.
That included scoring an excellent opening goal when Sunderland beat Preston 3-0 in May, securing the side’s place in the play-offs on the final day of regular 2022/23 season.
Amad, 21, has since returned to Manchester United but has been sidelined with a knee injury.
Reacting to a Sunderland post on Instagram with pictures of the Black Cats’ last win over Preston three months ago, Amad replied: “Same today lads.”
Sunderland had been keeping an eye on Amad’s situation before his injury setback but expect him to join a top-tier club if United decide another loan move is best.
Several clubs, including Championship sides Leeds, Leicester and Southampton, have also been linked with a loan move for the player.