Former Sunderland loanee Amad has wished the club well ahead of their Championship fixture against Preston.

The Manchester United forward scored 14 goals during a loan spell with the Black Cats last season, becoming a fans’ favourite at the Stadium of Light.

That included scoring an excellent opening goal when Sunderland beat Preston 3-0 in May, securing the side’s place in the play-offs on the final day of regular 2022/23 season.

Amad, 21, has since returned to Manchester United but has been sidelined with a knee injury.

Reacting to a Sunderland post on Instagram with pictures of the Black Cats’ last win over Preston three months ago, Amad replied: “Same today lads.”

Sunderland had been keeping an eye on Amad’s situation before his injury setback but expect him to join a top-tier club if United decide another loan move is best.