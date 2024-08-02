Sunderland transfer gossip as Regis Le Bris’ squad prepare for the new season.

Sunderland continue to prepare for the new Championship season - with in and outgoings still expected at the Stadium of Light before the end of the transfer window.

Here’s a round-up of the latest Black Cats transfer news and rumours from around the web:

Ike Ugbo interest

Sunderland are still looking to sign another striker this summer, with the Black Cats showing interest in Troyes forward Ike Ugbo. The 25-year-old is expected to leave the French club this summer, after scoring seven goals in 18 Championship appearances on loan at Sheffield Wednesday last term.

Wednesday have been keen to re-sign Ugbo, who looks set to command a fee in excess of £2 million. Yet, as first reported by our sister title the Sheffield Star, ‘Sunderland have now edged in on talks and as things stand are closer on that front.’

Reported target joins Swansea

Sunderland were also said to be interested in striker Zan Vipotnik, yet the Slovenian forward has signed for Championship rivals Swansea instead.

The 22-year-old scored 10 goals in 37 Ligue 2 appearances for Bordeaux last season, yet all professional players have been released by the French club which has renounced its professional status due to bankruptcy.

Sunderland were credited with interest in Vipotnik last summer, before he joined Bordeaux from Slovenian side NK Maribor. Yet Swansea have now confirmed the player has signed a four-year contract at the Swansea.com Stadium, subject to visa approval and international clearance.

French midfielder linked

Finally, reports in France have claimed Sunderland are one of many clubs watching attacking midfielder Enzo Bardeli.

The 23-year-old made 38 league appearances for French second-tier side Dunkerque last season, scoring three goals and providing five assists. According to French football outlet Foot Mercato, ‘Sunderland, Valladolid, Lecce, Metz, Alkmaar, Atlanta, a German club and a Ligue 1 club whose name has not been leaked’ are all following Bardeli’s progress.

Speaking about Bardeli, former Newcastle and Chelsea striker Demba Ba, the co-owner and director of football at Dunkerque, said: “The first time I saw him, I said to myself: wow! He moved everywhere, between the lines, with one touch of the ball. He takes in information, but his brain works very quickly. I find him exceptional."