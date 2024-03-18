Sunderland injury boost as six first-team players start U21s match against Newcastle United
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland have named a strong side for theri under-21s fixture against Newcastle - with Bradley Dack and Corry Evans returning from injury setbacks.
Evans has been sidelined for over a year with an ACL injury, while Dack has been absent since Boxing Day due to a hamstring issue. Pierre Ekwah, Timothee Pembele, Mason Burstow and goalkeeper Nathan Bishop will also start for the young Black Cats at the Academy of Light.
Teenage winger Tom Watson has also been absent with a hamstring but has been named on the bench for Sunderland.
Sunderland U21s XI to play Newcastle: Bishop, Pembele, Fieldson, Bainbridge, Lavery, Evans, Ekwah, Jones, Kelly, Dack, Burstow
Subs: Bell, Chiabi, Watson, Burke, Ryder
Newcastle XI: Brown, R. Powell, Charlton, Thompson, Heffernan, J. Miley, Hackett, Stanton, Crossley, Harrison, Diallo
Subs: H.Powell, Harris, Palmer, Brayson, Parkinson
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.