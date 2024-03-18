Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Sunderland have named a strong side for theri under-21s fixture against Newcastle - with Bradley Dack and Corry Evans returning from injury setbacks.

Evans has been sidelined for over a year with an ACL injury, while Dack has been absent since Boxing Day due to a hamstring issue. Pierre Ekwah, Timothee Pembele, Mason Burstow and goalkeeper Nathan Bishop will also start for the young Black Cats at the Academy of Light.