Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mike Dodds is hopeful that Sunderland will have three key senior players back after the international break.

Corry Evans, Bradley Dack and Aji Alese are all set to feature in the U21s over the next fortnight, clearing their way for them to return to the squad at Cardiff City on Good Friday. Dodds does not expect Jack Clarke or Patrick Roberts to be fit for either of the Easter fixtures, but is hopeful that their return will be in good time for the final run-in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I think the break will be important because I think we will get two or three bodies back closer to the team," Dodds said.

"Corry, Aji and Bradley are back training with the team so they'll be huge positives for us going into the Easter weekend. Bradley and Corry will play in the U21s on Monday, Aji won't play in that one but I think there's one on the Friday that he will then play in.

"Jack and Pat it looks like it might be a weekend too soon for them in terms of how their bodies react, but that might be a weekend too early. But there's five players there that from a coaching perspective, would be five big, big boosts. A win at the weekend going into the international break and getting some of these players back would be something I'd really look forward to."