Mike Dodds reveals yet another Sunderland injury blow and gives Dan Ballard update
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mike Dodds has revealed that Sunderland have suffered yet another injury blow after Nazariy Rusyn was ruled out of QPR's visit to the Stadium of Light on Saturday.
Dodds has added that Dan Ballard may yet be able to feature in the game, with the hamstring issue he picked up against Southampton not as bad as first feared. The interim head coach says he will give Ballard every chance to prove his fitness for the game, after Jenson Seelt was ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.
Dodds does not yet at this stage know how long Rusyn will be absent for, with the forward set to see a specialist over the international break.
"Naz picked up a knock during the game," Dodds said.
"He won’t be available for tomorrow. We are waiting for people who are a lot more qualified in terms than I am for a timeframe on that. He could be back next week or it could be longer.”
Ballard has not trained this week but Dodds is hopeful he yet may be able to feature: “Dan, it’s not as bad as first feared. It’s a real difficult one. I think what we are going to do with Dan is leave it until the very last minute. There’s a few kind of moving parts to that one.”
Seelt will be assessed over the next fortnight to see if he requires surgery. If he does not then he should be able to return for pre-season, but if he does then he is facing an extended spell on the sidelines.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.