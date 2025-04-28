Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

How does Sunderland's expected goals for and against compare to their rivals across the Championship?

Statistical data plays a big part in modern day football - and that is no different when it comes to assessing Sunderland’s form at both ends of the pitch as they prepare for the next step in the bid to secure promotion into the Premier League this season.

After claiming fourth place in the Championship table, the Black Cats are still waiting to discover which side they will face in the Championship play-off semi-final as the final day of the regular season arrives this weekend. As Regis Le Bris’ side prepare to host Queens Park Rangers at the Stadium of Light, the likes of Bristol City, Coventry City, Millwall and Middlesbrough are all in contention to take the final two play-off spots.

In terms of their own form, the Black Cats have struggled since they officially secured fourth place with a goalless draw at Norwich earlier this month as the stalemate at Carrow Road kickstarted a run of five games without a win and the Black Cats have failed to find the net in four of them. However, the draw against the Canaries is also the last time Sunderland have kept a clean sheet.

Using one popular statistic can help us assess just how Sunderland have performed in defence and attacking as he compare the Black Cats expected goals (xG) for and against to their rivals across the Championship and the sides they could face in the play-off semi-final.

We take a look at the Championship xG with the help of figures provided by FootyStats.org.

How does Sunderland’s xG scored compare to their Championship rivals?

24th: Plymouth Argyle - 1.06 23rd: Oxford United - 1.12 22nd: Stoke City - 1.18 21st: Derby County - 1.19 20th: Blackburn Rovers - 1.21 19th: Preston North End - 1.21 18th: Millwall - 1.29 17th: Queens Park Rangers - 1.30 16th: Swansea City - 1.30 15th: Watford - 1.32 14th: Norwich City - 1.33 13th: Portsmouth - 1.34 12th: Luton Town - 1.34 11th: Hull City - 1.34 10th: Cardiff City - 1.38 9th: Sheffield Wednesday - 1.40 8th: Burnley - 1.40 7th: Sheffield United - 1.41 6th: West Bromwich Albion - 1.41 5th: Sunderland - 1.46 4th: Coventry City - 1.48 3rd: Bristol City - 1.48 2nd: Middlesbrough - 1.57 1st: Leeds United - 1.75

How does Sunderland xG against compared to their Championship rivals?

24th: Plymouth Argyle - 1.72 23rd: Stoke City - 1.58 22nd: Oxford United - 1.57 21st: Watford - 1.48 20th: Hull City - 1.48 19th: Portsmouth - 1.47 18th: Luton Town - 1.43 17th: Blackburn Rovers - 1.41 16th: Cardiff City - 1.40 15th: Norwich City - 1.35 14th: Queens Park Rangers - 1.34 13th: Preston North End - 1.34 12th: Swansea City - 1.32 11th: Preston North End - 1.32 10th: Derby County - 1.31 9th: Bristol City - 1.30 8th: Middlesbrough - 1.29 7th: Coventry City - 1.27 6th: Millwall - 1.27 1.41 5th: Sheffield Wednesday - 1.26 4th: Sunderland - 1.25 3rd: Sheffield United - 1.25 2nd: Burnley - 1.03 1st: Leeds United - 0.90