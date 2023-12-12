Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Graeme Murty says Sunderland’s first-team players have shown excellent attitude when stepping down to the under-21s side this season.

Chelsea loanee Mason Burstow, Hemir Semedo, Nectarios Triantis and goalkeeper Nathan Bishop all started for the young Black Cats during a 2-0 defeat against Tottenham in the Premier League Cup at Eppleton CW.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burstow and Triantis were both replaced just after the hour mark, just a day before the senior side’s Championship match against Leeds.” That was always the plan to make sure those guys got minutes,” Murty told the Echo when asked about Burstow and Triantis’ substitutions.

“I thought their application and their attitude was excellent. You have to actually tell them that they are coming off. They are not a group of players who are looking around and counting their time and making sure they are straight off. You have to make sure they are coming off because it’s in line with their physical plan.

“What they did, they took the game seriously. I think because of the quality of the opposition it became a relevant game for them. It became really realistic for them and they got the benefit from it. We appreciate their attitude, we appreciate their efforts and just wish we could have got a result for them.”

Sunderland have regularly allowed members of their young first-team squad to drop into the under-21s set-up this season, aiding their development while challenging players who are coming through the academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our job is to make sure we are delivering assets to the first team,” Murty added. “Either the young ones who are coming through the academy or making sure that the first-team players who aren’t getting minutes are ready to go when called upon, because you never can tell when someone is going to be called upon.