How it played out as Sunderland U21s were beaten 2-1 by Tottenham U21s in the Premier League Cup at Eppleton CW.

Sunderland's under-21s side were beaten 2-1 by Tottenham in the Premier League Cup as several first-team players featured for the young Black Cats.

Chelsea loanee Mason Burstow, Nectarios Triantis, Hemir Semedo and goalkeeper Nathan Bishop all started for Graeme Murty's side at Eppleton CW, just a day before the senior side's Championship fixture against Leeds.

Yet, despite back-to-back wins over Southampton and Bristol City last month, the hosts found themselves two goals down inside six minutes, with substitute Harry Gardiner scoring a late consolation goal in second-half stoppage time.

Sunderland were facing an uphill task five minutes in after Ben Middlemas conceded possession to Spurs' Jude Soonsup-Bell. The Spurs forward was then allowed to dribble into the Sunderland box and beat Bishop with a powerful effort at the keeper's near post.

The second goal came within a minute of the first as Rio Kyermaten was allowed to step into the hosts' box and convert with a low finish.

Sunderland did respond, though, with Harrison Jones and Burstow forcing saves from Spurs goalkeeper Luca Gunter before the interval.

Murty's side had more chances in the second half, with the best falling to Burstow who curled a low shot wide from inside the area. The forward was then withdrawn just after the hour mark, along with Traintis, as Callum Wilson and Gardiner were introduced.

At the other end Bishop had to be alert to deny Will Lankshear and Yago Alonso in the second half, while Michael Spellman tested Gunter after cutting in from the right.

Gardiner did manage to pull a goal back in stoppage time after Jones' cutback, yet it was too little too late for the young Black Cats. Murty's side will now hope to respond when they face Arsenal in Premier League 2 at Eppleton next week - their final match of 2023.

Goals: Soonsup-Bell (5), Kyermaten (6)

Sunderland U21s XI: Bishop, Crompton, Triantis (Wilson, 63), Fieldson, Bainbridge, Burke, Middlemas, (Chiabi, 77), Spellman (Ryder, 82), Jones, Burstow (Gardiner, 63), Hemir