Patrick Bamford playing for Leeds United. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Sunderland and Leeds United team news with 10 ruled out and four doubts for Championship match: Photo gallery

The latest Sunderland and Leeds United team and injury news ahead of their Championship fixture at the Stadium of Light.
By Joe Nicholson
Published 11th Dec 2023, 18:00 GMT

Sunderland are preparing for their Championship fixture against Leeds – with multiple players unavailable for both sides.

Mike Dodds is set to take charge of the Black Cats for a second successive match following Saturday’s 2-1 win over West Brom, a result which moved Sunderland back up to sixth in the table after 20 league games this term.

Leeds have won their last three matches and sit third, with Daniel Farke’s side beating Blackburn 2-0 last time out.

Here’s the latest Sunderland and Leeds injury and team news ahead of Saturday's match at the Stadium of Light:

Cirkin has missed Sunderland's last five games with a hamstring injury and remains sidelined for the game against Leeds.

1. Dennis Cirkin (Sunderland) - OUT

Cirkin has missed Sunderland's last five games with a hamstring injury and remains sidelined for the game against Leeds. Photo: Frank Reid

Bamford wasn't named in Leeds' squad against Blackburn due to illness and will be assessed ahead of the Sunderland fixture.

2. Patrick Bamford (Leeds) - DOUBT

Bamford wasn't named in Leeds' squad against Blackburn due to illness and will be assessed ahead of the Sunderland fixture. Photo: George Wood

Alese hasn't featured this season following surgery on a thigh injury over the summer. The defender has been training with the under-21s side but is yet to return to first-team training.

3. Aji Alese (Sunderland) - OUT

Alese hasn't featured this season following surgery on a thigh injury over the summer. The defender has been training with the under-21s side but is yet to return to first-team training. Photo: Frank Reid

The full-back was forced off in the 70th minute of Leeds' win over Blackburn with a hamstring issue and is set to be sidelined for around three weeks.

4. Sam Byram (Leeds) - OUT

The full-back was forced off in the 70th minute of Leeds' win over Blackburn with a hamstring issue and is set to be sidelined for around three weeks. Photo: Jess Hornby

