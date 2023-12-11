The latest Sunderland and Leeds United team and injury news ahead of their Championship fixture at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland are preparing for their Championship fixture against Leeds – with multiple players unavailable for both sides.

Mike Dodds is set to take charge of the Black Cats for a second successive match following Saturday’s 2-1 win over West Brom, a result which moved Sunderland back up to sixth in the table after 20 league games this term.

Leeds have won their last three matches and sit third, with Daniel Farke’s side beating Blackburn 2-0 last time out.

Here’s the latest Sunderland and Leeds injury and team news ahead of Saturday's match at the Stadium of Light:

1 . Dennis Cirkin (Sunderland) - OUT Cirkin has missed Sunderland's last five games with a hamstring injury and remains sidelined for the game against Leeds. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . Patrick Bamford (Leeds) - DOUBT Bamford wasn't named in Leeds' squad against Blackburn due to illness and will be assessed ahead of the Sunderland fixture. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3 . Aji Alese (Sunderland) - OUT Alese hasn't featured this season following surgery on a thigh injury over the summer. The defender has been training with the under-21s side but is yet to return to first-team training. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales