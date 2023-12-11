Player ratings after Sunderland U21 were beaten 2-1 by Tottenham U21s in the Premier League Cup at Eppleton CW.
Sunderland's under-21s side were beaten 2-1 by Tottenham in the Premier League Cup – but how did each player fare for the young Black Cats?
Chelsea loanee Mason Burstow, Nectarios Triantis, Hemir Semedo and goalkeeper Nathan Bishop all started for Graeme Murty's side at Eppleton CW, just a day before the senior side's Championship fixture against Leeds.
Yet the hosts found themselves two goals down inside six minutes after goals from Jude Soonsup-Bell and Rio Kyermaten, with substitute Harry Gardiner scoring a late consolation goal in second-half stoppage time.
Here’s how each Sunderland player fared:
1. Nathan Bishop - 6
Was beaten at his near post for Tottenham’s first goal but made a couple of decent saves to deny Will Lankshear and Yago Alonso in the second half. 6 Photo: Frank Reid
2. Ben Crompton - 6
Looked to get forward from right-back in the first half. Made some important defensive contributions when it looked like Spurs could break forward. 6 Photo: Frank Reid
3. Nectarios Triantis - 7
Tried to be positive in possession and played a few probing passes down the right channel, even if a few were overhit. Swept up dander well at the back and was withdrawn just after the hour mark. 7 Photo: Frank Reid
4. Henry Fieldson - 5
Allowed both Soonsup-Bell and Kyermaten to get a shot off for Tottenham’s goal. Recovered as Sunderland shored things up at the back following a shaky start. 5 Photo: National World