Ex-Sunderland man linked with Leeds and Newcastle signs for new club after transfer claim
Former Sunderland loanee Edouard Michut has signed for a new club after his loan deal at the Stadium of Light wasn’t made permanent.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Turkish club Adana Demirspor have completed the signing of former Sunderland loanee Edouard Michut on a one-year-deal.
The 20-year-old midfielder made 28 appearances during a loan spell at the Stadium of Light from PSG last season, yet the deal wasn’t made permanent.
It was decided Sunderland wouldn’t trigger their option to buy Michut for a fee reported to be in the region of €2.5 million.
Premier League clubs Newcastle and Fulham were linked with the midfielder earlier this year, while Leeds were also credited with interest over the summer.
Michut still had two years left on his contract at PSG, where he made eight senior appearances, but was made surplus to requirements at the Parc des Princes.
When discussing his loan spell at Sunderland and mutual decision not to make the deal permanent in May, Michut said: “It’s been a very good season to develop, to be ready for future years since it’s a Championship that is still incredibly intense and technically complicated,” he said when discussing his Sunderland spell in May.
“It took a bit of time to start for me to play games, especially because of some physical glitches as well as the adaptation to a new football. But I think I made the right choice by going to play for Sunderland.
“The club offered me the opportunity to stay. It was my decision to leave Sunderland. We didn’t agree on certain contractual points. There were also a few things in the style of play that didn’t suit me.
“I’m more of a player who touches between 80 and 100 balls per game, and in this pattern, I’m at 50-60 maximum. I thank the president for understanding my choice not to stay.”