Sunderland winger Michael Spellman has signed a new one-year contract with the club.

The 20-year-old winger has predominantly played for the Black Cats’ under-21s side and made eight Premier League 2 appearances, scoring four goals, during the 2022/23 campaign.

Spellman also made his senior debut last term after coming off the bench during a Carabao Cup tie against Sheffield Wednesday in August, before loan spells at Whitby Town and Blyth Spartans.

Reacting to the news, Sunderland’s academy manager Robin Nicholls told the club’s website: “We are happy to be continuing the journey with Michael.

“Although he came into our system quite late in terms of age group, he was fortunate enough to make his debut for our first team towards the start of last season and also had a successful loan spell with Blyth Spartans.

“We hope we can provide the right platform for the final stages of his development as a youth player.”

Spellman’s new deal comes after forward Harry Gardiner agreed a one-year contract extension earlier in the week.