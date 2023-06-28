Sunderland starlet Chris Rigg has signed a two-year scholarship deal at the Academy of Light, The Echo has learned.

The 16-year-old midfielder was at Sunderland's training facility on Tuesday, June 27 and signed on the dotted line to extend his stay with the Wearsiders.

Hebburn-born Rigg has been the subject of transfer interest from rivals Newcastle United, the team his father supports, and Manchester United alongside other top teams in England.

The England youth international was at the Academy of Light on Monday morning as Sunderland's players returned to the club following the summer break and then signed on the dotted line on Tuesday having been persuaded by Sunderland's first-team pathway.

Rigg became Sunderland's youngest-ever outfield player against Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup last season, and then made another two appearances against Fulham in the same competition.

Speaking in January, Rigg, who has represented England at various youth levels, said: “It’s been a very busy year, starting to get the England call-ups and playing for our Under-21s at club level, training with the first team.

