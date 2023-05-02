Sunderland academy star reveals his first team ambitions and reflects on successful loan spell

Spellman joined Blyth Spartans on loan from Sunderland on February 4 and has been a key part of Graham Fenton’s side in the latter stages of the season.

The tricky winger featured 16 times in all competitions during his time at Croft Park, scoring a vital goal in a 5-0 thrashing to Hereford on the final day of the National League North season to help Blyth avoid relegation.

Since signing from Chester-Le-Street United in July 2022, he has predominantly played for the U21 team, where he has played 13 times in both the Premier League 2 Division Two and the Premier League Cup. Spellman has featured for the first team once this season in a 10-minute cameo in the EFL Cup First Round against Sheffield Wednesday.

Michael Spellman hopes to make an impact on his return to Sunderland following his loan spell at Blyth Spartans.

The 20-year-old also joined Northern Premier League side Whitby Town in September 2022 on a one-month loan deal and after four games in all competitions, in which he scored once, he returned to Sunderland.

Speaking to the Sunderland Echo about his loan spell at Blyth Spartans, he said: “Do you know what it is, I’ve enjoyed every minute of it, to be honest.

“The lads have been so welcoming and the manager has been brilliant with me as well. He has helped me a lot and it has been a great overall loan spell.”

And following scoring against Hereford and securing safety for the Spartans on the final day, he added: “To be fair, I don’t think I can put it into words, the lads were brilliant and we knew what the game was, going into it and we did what we planned to do and it was a great game.”

Blyth Spartans manager Graham Fenton added: “[It was] Brilliant, I’m so proud of them, it’s tough to gauge what you’re going to get from them for a big fixture from the club, there were obviously nerves in the first 10 minutes as we couldn’t string two passes together.

“But that’s acceptable bearing in mind what was at stake in the game and as you’ve just said Michael’s goal was a bit of brilliance, it just settled everybody down.”

Spellman made an impact on the final day of the National League North season when Blyth needed it the most, but he is looking forward to returning to the Black Cats, especially following their superb rise in the EFL Championship this season, he said: “I’m 100 per cent looking forward to it, They’ve got a great group of lads up there and they have all the potential in the world to do it.”

Tony Mowbray’s side currently sit seventh in the league table on 66 points, two points behind Millwall in sixth and three points behind Coventry who place fifth.

The Black Cats face Preston North End at Deepdale Stadium on Bank Holiday Monday in a must-win game on the final day of the Championship season, but they will be looking to extend their season by entering the play-offs.

Sunderland have to hope for either one - or both - of Millwall or Coventry to lose on Monday and Mowbray’s side must win if they want to end up either fifth or sixth following the end of the regular Championship season.

Millwall face ninth-placed Blackburn Rovers, who can mathematically qualify for the play-offs if results go their way, at The Den, while Coventry City travel to Teesside as they face fourth-placed Middlesborough, who have already secured their play-off place.

Sunderland will have to hope their North East rivals will give them a helping hand on the final day.

And looking ahead at his return to the Black Cats, Spellman is looking towards breaking into the first team, “I just have to keep going and keep pushing to get into the first team and show them what I can do.”

But Spellman also reflected on his time in the Academy at Sunderland, he said: “I’ve loved every minute of it, to be honest, it was all I knew at first, getting used to it and getting into it, I’ve loved every single second of it and hope to be there longer.”

The young Black Cats finished ninth in the Premier League 2 - Division Two 2022-23 season - having played their final match on April 17, in a 2-1 defeat away to West Brom, which saw the likes of Tom Chiabi, Owen Robinson and Tom Scott, who have all spent time away from Sunderland in various loan spells this season.

Even though Spellman would like to break into the first team, the young winger isn’t too concerned if he has to spend another year away from Wearside.