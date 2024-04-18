Why Sunderland ace was spotted at Manchester City
Sunderland’s Jobe Bellingham was in attendance at the Etihad Stadium as brother Jude helped Real Madrid beat Manchester City on penalties in the Champions League quarter-finals.
The match finished 1-1 (4-4 on aggregate) before Madrid won 4-3 on penalties, with Bellingham converting his side’s second spot kick. Madrid will now face Bayern Munich in the semi-finals of the competition.
Speaking to TNT Sports after the game, Jude, 20, said: “It’s beautiful. My brother was here today and it’s the first time he’s got to see me play for Madrid. I feel really proud about that kind of stuff, it’s the main part of why I do it to be honest. I get a lot of fun from playing football but the idea of being able to play a game, come home to my mum and dad is one of the most important things and one of the things I love the most.”
Younger brother Jobe signed for Sunderland from Birmingham last summer and has made 42 Championship appearances since the move. The 18-year-old has scored seven league goals this term and started the side’s last five matches as a central striker.
Speaking after Sunderland’s 2-0 win over Cardiff last month, Jobe told safc.com: "At the minute I'm just learning because I've no idea what position I am.
"I suppose it's quite exciting in a way because I'll find out as the years go on. It's up to the coaches to figure out where my attributes fit the team best and I'm not bothered where I play really, as long as I'm in red and white it's fine. I don't mind playing anywhere for the team.”
