Sunderland AFC news round-up: Ex-Cats manager to battle former Newcastle United manager over Hibernian job
Ex-Newcastle United coach Neil Redfern looks set to do battle with former Sunderland AFC boss Jack Ross over the vacant Hibernian managers job.
The Edinburgh outfit sacked Paul Heckingbottom on Monday, with both Ross and Redfearn are reportedly on a shortlist of potential new managers, although the report in the Edinburgh Evening News states Sunderland’s former boss remains first choice ahead of Redfern at the moment.
Ex-Magpies under-23s boss Redfearn refused to travel with the youth team on Monday night for the 3-2 defeat at Aston Villa, the club then announced his official notice had been received and accepted
In other news, Sunderland could benefit from a five-figure financial boost this weekend – courtesy of the FA Cup’s increased prize fund.
The Black Cats welcome Gillingham in the first round of the competition on Saturday – with a healthy financial reward available for the winner.
Phil Parkinson has been handed a double injury blow, Denver Hume is a doubt for Sunderland’s FA Cup tie with Gillingham – having picked up a virus.
The Cats boss explained: "We're just waiting to see how he is. It's probably similar to what Duncan [Watmore] had last week so we'll see how he is closer to kick-off."