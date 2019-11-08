The Roar! Sunderland AFC stars Georgia Gibson and Meg Beer provide stunning insight into the women's game
The Echo are proud to present a special interview with SAFC Ladies players Meg Beer and Georgia Gibson.
Friday, 8th November 2019, 7:00 am
The pair, alongside host James Copley at the University of Sunderland, talk through the women's game, the Lasses title tilt, playing under Mel Reay and much, much more.
You can listen on iTunes, Acast, Spotify, Soundcloud, Google and more! Just search ‘The Roar – Sunderland Echo’ or click the link below.