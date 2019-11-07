The Roar! Our Sunderland AFC team answer YOUR questions in a special edition podcast
Richard Mennear, Phil Smith and James Copley are back at the University of Sunderland to answer listener questions about all things Sunderland AFC.
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 4:00 pm
This week, the team talks Phil Parkinson, Aiden McGeady, the January transfer window, Sunderland’s win over Southend, a disappointing result against Leicester’s under-21 team, how the Ladies are getting on, investment and much, much more!
You can find our podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Acast, Google & Soundcloud – simply click the link below or search ‘The Roar – Sunderland Echo’ in your web browser.
Make sure to like, share, rate and subscribe.