The Roar! Our Sunderland AFC team answer YOUR questions in a special edition podcast

Richard Mennear, Phil Smith and James Copley are back at the University of Sunderland to answer listener questions about all things Sunderland AFC.

By James Copley
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 4:00 pm
Updated Thursday, 7th November 2019, 4:00 pm
The Roar Podcast

This week, the team talks Phil Parkinson, Aiden McGeady, the January transfer window, Sunderland’s win over Southend, a disappointing result against Leicester’s under-21 team, how the Ladies are getting on, investment and much, much more!

You can find our podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Acast, Google & Soundcloud – simply click the link below or search ‘The Roar – Sunderland Echo’ in your web browser.

