Sunderland handed injury blow with key defender a doubt for FA Cup clash

Denver Hume is a doubt for Sunderland against Gllingham

But the Black Cats could welcome back stopper Lee Burge who is set to be assessed prior to the first round tie.

The club will also cast an eye over Hume ahead of Saturday’s 1pm kick-off after he was struck by illness.

“Denver Hume has got a virus, so he’s a doubt,” confirmed Parkinson.

“We’re just waiting to see how he is. It’s probably similar to what Duncan [Watmore] had last week so we’ll see how he is closer to kick-off.”

There was better news, however, on some of the club’s longer-term absentees with Burge, Lynden Gooch and Charlie Wyke all taking positive steps in their recovery.

“Lynden has been out running today, so touch wood that that’s him making progress,” said Parkinson.

“Charlie, the last couple of days the swelling has gone out of his ankle.

“Brandy [club physio] is much happier, so hopefully we’re going to get him going next week in terms of being out on the grass running.

“Burgey has trained some of the week, so we’ll assess him tomorrow [Saturday] and see how he’s got through today.

“He did feel it a little bit at the end of the session, so we’ll make a decision as to whether we put him in the squad tomorrow.”

Elliot Embleton is also still on the treatment table, but is several months away from a return.