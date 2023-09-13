Watch more videos on Shots!

QPR defender Jimmy Dunne could return from an injury setback against his former club Sunderland when the two sides meet this weekend.

The 25-year-old centre-back, who made 14 appearances during a loan spell on Wearside in 2019, hasn’t featured this season after dislocating his shoulder during a friendly against Oxford in July.

“Jimmy’s going to be back very shortly after the international break, if not directly after it,” said QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth before the international break.

“Jimmy’s a great lad, has great enthusiasm and is a character in the dressing room and on the pitch.

“He’s been huge for us and he’s champing at the bit to get back involved. Jimmy’s definitely a big part of my plans.”

QPR have taken six points from their first five Championship games this season and won 2-0 at Middlesbrough last time out, with former Sunderland midfielder Jack Colback scoring the second goal.

The Rs are expected to welcome back striker Lyndon Dykes, who has missed the side’s last three matches due to a knee injury, but came off the bench for Scotland against both Cyprus and England during the international break.

Centre-back Steve Cook, who has started four consecutive league games since joining QPR from Nottingham Forest this summer, will be assessed after the 32-year-old was substituted at half-time during the win over Middlesbrough.

Midfielder Taylor Richards hasn’t been named in the squad for QPR’s last two matches after making his loan move from Brighton permanent this summer.

Sunderland could welcome back Patrick Roberts after two games out with a minor hamstring issue, while new signings Nazariy Rusyn, Mason Burstow and Adil Aouchiche could make their debuts after joining the club on transfer deadline day.

Timothee Pembele also signed for the Black Cats on the final day of the window but is still recovering from a cruciate ligament injury.

Dan Ballard missed Northern Ireland’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Slovenia with a knock last week but played 90 minutes against Kazakhstan over the weekend.