New Sunderland signing Nazariy Rusyn is eligible to make his Black Cats debut against QPR this weekend - but what can fans expect?

An agreement was reached for the 24-year-old to join Sunderland from Ukrainian side Zorya Luhansk on transfer deadline day, yet Rusyn had to complete his medical in Paris as he waited for a visa and permission to enter England.

The striker has since arrived in the North East after completing his move to Wearside for an undisclosed fee.

Rusyn had missed Zorya Luhansk’s last three matches with a groin problem before joining Sunderland but recently said he was recuperating and ‘feeling better every day.’

Here’s what we know about his situation:

Will Rusyn be ready to play against QPR?

While Rusyn has been recovering from an injury, reports in Ukraine have claimed the striker has overcome his recent setback.

According to sport.ua: “Rusyn arrived at the location of his new club, Sunderland, with whom he signed a four-year contract. Rusyn is no longer bothered by groin pain and can train in the general group."

What Sunderland fans can expect

Rusyn scored 13 goals and provided six assists in 30 league games for Zorya Luhansk during the 2022/23 campaign - the best season of his career.

Asked about the player’s main attributes and areas he could improve, Ukrainian football journalist Andrew Todos told the Echo:

“He has an eye for goal and is able to beat players with the ball at his feet. His first-time finishing is very impressive too.

“He’s not the fastest player but uses the pace he has well.

“He can work on his decision making both in passing and finishing. He needs to be a bit more consistent in that area.”

On Rusyn’s move to England, he added: “I would say it’s a very good move for him and it’s come at the right time in his career. There’s even still time for him to develop ahead of his prime.

“The Ukrainian Premier League is not getting any better quality wise so this is a great next step in his career. Had it not been the Championship, somewhere like Belgium or France might have been somewhere I could visualise him playing. “

Sunderland’s view

While Rusyn does have senior experience, it may take some time for him to adapt to a new country.

Still, there are likely to be opportunities in Sunderland’s forward line this season, especially after Ross Stewart’s move to Southampton.

When discussing Rusyn’s abilities and potential, Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: "We’re trying to find players for the team and sometimes to maybe be the next one in the team, but sometimes players can surprise you both ways.

"We still think he’s up and coming to a degree, he’s a little bit of a late bloomer and yet at the same time he’s had some really strong performances over the last 18-24 months.