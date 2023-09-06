Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland completed the signing of Ukrainian striker Nazariy Rusyn on transfer deadline day - but what can fans expect?

The 24-year-old forward agreed a four-year deal, with a club option of a further year, on Wearside and will arrive from Ukrainian side Zorya Luhansk for an undisclosed fee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rusyn had to complete his medical in Paris as he is still waiting for a visa and permission to enter England, after a representative signed his Sunderland contract on his behalf.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To find out more we caught up with Ukrainian football journalist Andrew Todos to ask what Rusyn will offer.

What type of striker is Rusyn?

AT: “He’s an unorthodox centre-forward, that’s the best way to describe him. He’s very agile, slight on the ball. He enjoys having it at his feet and driving forward.

“He is known for arriving late into the box and finishing chances on the run. He is good at dribbling too.”

How did he fare at Zorya Luhansk?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AT: “Very well. He had the best season of his career last season.

“He primarily played as a left winger but also had spells as a centre-forward, scoring 13 goals and providing six assists.

What are his main attributes and areas where he could improve?

AT: “He has an eye for goal and is able to beat players with the ball at his feet. His first-time finishing is very impressive too.

“He’s not the fastest player but uses the pace he has well.

“He can work on his decision making both in passing and finishing. He needs to be a bit more consistent in that area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not that he has had any problems with it in Ukraine but he did have a falling out with his manager when on loan at Legia Warsaw and then never played for the first team again. I’m hopeful there won’t be a repeat of that.”

Do you think he’s ready for a move to the Championship in England?

AT: “I would say it’s a very good move for him and it’s come at the right time in his career. There’s even still time for him to develop ahead of his prime.

“The Ukrainian Premier League is not getting any better quality wise so this is a great next step in his career. Had it not been the Championship, somewhere like Belgium or France might have been somewhere I could visualise him playing. “

Do you know if any other clubs were interested in him?

AT: “I know he had interest from another Championship club too but Sunderland were the most set in getting him.”

Is there anything else Sunderland fans should know about him?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AT: “I think there should be a little bit of patience with him. Bar a rather unfortunate loan spell with Legia Warsaw where he played next to no games this is his first time playing abroad.