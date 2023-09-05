Watch more videos on Shots!

New Sunderland signing Nazariy Rusyn is yet to arrive in England after his move to Wearside was announced on transfer deadline day.

An agreement was reached between Sunderland and Ukrainian club Zorya Luhansk for Rusyn to join the Black Cats for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old completed his medical in Paris after agreeing a four-year contract, with a club option of a further year, as the move was finalised subject to international clearance.

Rusyn wasn’t at the Stadium of Light as Sunderland beat Southampton 5-0 on Saturday, when the Black Cats’ other deadline-day signings Mason Burstow, Adil Aouchiche and Timothee Pembele were unveiled to the crowd.

XSport have since reported Rusyn is still waiting for a visa and permission to enter England, after a representative signed his Sunderland contract on his behalf.

The player is expected to arrive in England this week, though, with Sunderland preparing for an away match against QPR on Saturday, September 16, after the international break.

Rusyn has been recovering from an injury which meant he missed three matches for Zorya Luhansk before his move to Sunderland was announced.

The forward recently said he was recuperating and ‘feeling better every day.’

After the trip to QPR, Sunderland will travel to Blackburn three days later, before a home game against Cardiff on Sunday, September 24.

The match against Cardiff has been pushed back 24 hours due to England Women playing at the Stadium of Light that week.

When discussing Rusyn’s imminent arrival at Sunderland, sporting director Kristjaan Speakman told the club’s website: “”Nazariy is a player that we’ve been tracking for some time and following a complex process that has unfolded throughout the summer, we are delighted to have concluded an agreement to bring him to the club.

“He’s a dynamic and intelligent forward, who likes to exploit space, and he has consistently impacted a senior environment by contributing goals and assists.