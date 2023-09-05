News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland injury news including Nazariy Rusyn, Patrick Roberts and Dan Ballard latest: Photo gallery

The latest Sunderland injury news and when players are expected to return to action.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 5th Sep 2023, 12:02 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 12:05 BST

Sunderland don’t have a game this weekend due to international fixtures – providing more time for their injured players to recover.

The Black Cats thrashed Southampton 5-0 last time out, and are now preparing for a trip to QPR on Saturday, September 16.

Tony Mowbray’s side will then travel to Blackburn three days later, before a home game against Cardiff.

Here’s the latest Sunderland injury news as we head into the international break:

The Dutch centre-back is still yet to make his Sunderland debut following an ankle issue, but was named on the bench against Coventry and Southampton. He also played 45 minutes for the under-21s side last week.

After signing for Sunderland from French club Sochaux, 18-year-old striker Mayenda suffered a hamstring in his first training session on Wearside. The striker is expected to return this month.

Roberts sustained a minor hamstring strain during Sunderland's win over Rotherham and missed the games against Coventry and Southampton. The winger is expected to be available after the international break when the Black Cats travel to QPR.

Sunderland’s captain is still recovering from an ACL injury he suffered in January. Mowbray has previously said the 33-year-old could return around the festive period.

