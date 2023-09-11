Watch more videos on Shots!

Sunderland defender Dan Ballard returned to action as Northern Ireland were beaten 1-0 by Kazakhstan in a Euro 2024 qualifier.

The 23-year-old centre-back had missed his country’s 4-2 defeat in Slovenia three days earlier due to an injury setback but played 90 minutes against Kazakhstan at the Astana Arena.

Sunderland full-back Trai Hume also started the match, earning his sixth international cap.

Ballard took a knock on his ankle during Sunderland’s 5-0 win over Southampton before the international break and went back to Wearside to be assessed while Northern Ireland travelled to Slovenia.

The defender is expected to be available when the Black Cats face QPR at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium this weekend.

Patrick Roberts has missed Sunderland’s last two games with a minor hamstring issue but could return to the squad.