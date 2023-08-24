News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland suffer injury blow with attacker sidelined for Coventry City game amid Celtic transfer interest

Sunderland have suffered a major injury blow ahead of Coventry City this weekend.

By James Copley
Published 24th Aug 2023, 10:40 BST- 1 min read

Sunderland have confirmed that Patrick Roberts will be sidelined until after the international break with a hamstring issue.

The attacking midfielder, who has just one year left on his present deal, limped off against Rotherham United in the Championship last Saturday as Sunderland won 2-1 at the Stadium of Light.

However, head coach Tony Mowbray has suffered another injury blow with Roberts set to miss this Saturday's visit to Coventry City in the league.

A Sunderland statement read: "Following a period of rehabilitation, Roberts is expected to return to action following the September international break."

Tony Mowbray is due to speak to the media ahead of Coventry City at 1pm with full coverage on the Sunderland Echo's website and social media channels.

Roberts, who has been linked with a move to Celtic in recent days, joins first-team players Aji Alese, Ross Stewart and Elliot Embleton amongst others on Sunderland's current injury list.

