Sunderland have confirmed that Patrick Roberts will be sidelined until after the international break with a hamstring issue.

The attacking midfielder, who has just one year left on his present deal, limped off against Rotherham United in the Championship last Saturday as Sunderland won 2-1 at the Stadium of Light.

However, head coach Tony Mowbray has suffered another injury blow with Roberts set to miss this Saturday's visit to Coventry City in the league.

A Sunderland statement read: "Following a period of rehabilitation, Roberts is expected to return to action following the September international break."

Tony Mowbray is due to speak to the media ahead of Coventry City at 1pm with full coverage on the Sunderland Echo's website and social media channels.