£1.5million-rated striker set to join Sunderland's Championship rivals after Black Cats transfer links
and live on Freeview channel 276
Blackburn striker Sam Gallagher looks set to join Stoke City for a reported fee of around £1.5million.
The 28-year-old frontman was linked with Sunderland back in January but stayed at Rovers, the club he joined in 2019. Gallagher still has a year left on his contract at Ewood Park but looks set to depart for the bet365 Stadium.
According to journalist John Percy from the Telegraph, the striker is expected to have his medical at Stoke this week, with Steven Schumacher’s side preparing for their Championship opener against Coventry.
Gallagher only scored three goals in 24 Championship appearances last season as he missed a large part of the campaign with a calf injury. The striker has scored 48 goals in 235 appearances for Rovers since joining the club from Southampton five years ago.
Sunderland are still looking to sign at least one new striker during this summer’s transfer window.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.