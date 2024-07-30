Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Championship transfer news as Sunderland and their league rivals look to strengthen.

Blackburn striker Sam Gallagher looks set to join Stoke City for a reported fee of around £1.5million.

The 28-year-old frontman was linked with Sunderland back in January but stayed at Rovers, the club he joined in 2019. Gallagher still has a year left on his contract at Ewood Park but looks set to depart for the bet365 Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to journalist John Percy from the Telegraph, the striker is expected to have his medical at Stoke this week, with Steven Schumacher’s side preparing for their Championship opener against Coventry.

Gallagher only scored three goals in 24 Championship appearances last season as he missed a large part of the campaign with a calf injury. The striker has scored 48 goals in 235 appearances for Rovers since joining the club from Southampton five years ago.