Sunderland have 'final three' names on head coach shortlist including surprising options - report
Sunderland have reportedly whittled down their head coach shortlist to three candidates after missing out on Will Still.
Still held talks with the Black Cats but is now expected to join French club RC Lens, leaving Sunderland to explore other options ahead of the 2024/25 season.
According to journalist Alan Nixon three names remain in the frame to take charge at the Stadium of Light, including Dutchman Pascal Jansen, Stockport boss Dave Challinor and St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson.
Jansen is the only one of the aforementioned names who is out of work after leaving Dutch side AZ Alkmaar earlier this year. Challinor, meanwhile, has impressed with Stockport, winning two promotions in three seasons to take the club from the National League to League One.
Northern Irishman Robinson took charge of St Mirren in February 2022 and led the side to a fifth-place finish in the SPL during the 2023/24 season. It’s been reported Sunderland would have to pay a fee of around £250,000 to get the 49-year-old.
