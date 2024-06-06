Next Sunderland manager: Ex-Ajax and PSV man Pascal Jansen of 'serious interest' to decision-makers
Pascal Jansen has been linked with the vacant Sunderland head coach position.
Sunderland are on the hunt for a permanent successor to Michael Beale, who saw his disastrous tenure ended in the new year, leaving Mike Dodds to take interim charge until the end of the season. After finishing 16th in the Championship, 10 places worse off than the previous campaign, the Black Cats have begun their search for a new head coach.
Ex-Reims manager Will Still is believed to have engaged in advanced talks with the club before U-turning when news of Lens’ interest in the former Preston North End man broke. Since then, decision-makers at the Stadium of Light have pivoted with reports linking the club to Dutch coach Jansen.
Jansen was head coach of AZ between 2020 and 2024. The 51-year-old also played youth football with Ajax before his career was cut short due to a knee injury. Jansen has previously worked with Jong PSV for two seasons between 2015-2017.
Alan Nixon of The Sun has now stated that Jansen is of “serious interest” to Sunderland following the Still debacle, adding that the deal could hinge on which staff the head coach is allowed to bring with him to the Academy of Light.
Jansen managed 162 games at AZ, boasting a win percentage rate of 58.02 per cent during his time in the Dutch top division. However, he was dismissed in January after narrowly avoiding a KNVB Cup upset against amateur team Quick Boys.
