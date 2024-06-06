Significant update which could impact Will Still's future after Sunderland head coach talks
French club Nice have announced the appointment of Franck Haise as their new head coach - which could pave the way for Will Still to join RC Lens.
Haise spent four and a half years at RC Lens, yet his departure has now been confirmed after leading the club to a seventh-place finish during the 2023/24 season. Former Reims boss Still is now expected to replace Haise at RC Lens, despite holding talks with Sunderland over the vacant head coach position on Wearside.
According to Paris-based reporter Andres Onrubia Ramos, correspondent for newspaper Diario AS, Lens will now accelerate the signing of Will Still. He added: “Once Franck Haise's departure has been formalised, the northern team intensifies negotiations for the Belgian coach. He is not signed yet, but there is optimism in the club to sign him.”
