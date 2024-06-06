Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Will Still is expected to join French club RC Lens following talks with Sunderland about the head coach position on Wearside.

French club Nice have announced the appointment of Franck Haise as their new head coach - which could pave the way for Will Still to join RC Lens.

Haise spent four and a half years at RC Lens, yet his departure has now been confirmed after leading the club to a seventh-place finish during the 2023/24 season. Former Reims boss Still is now expected to replace Haise at RC Lens, despite holding talks with Sunderland over the vacant head coach position on Wearside.

