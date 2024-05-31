Next Sunderland manager: Major Will Still update as search takes new twist following shock decision
Sunderland's search for a new head coach took another twist on Friday evening after Will Still withdrew from the running, despite being understood to have been on the brink of taking the role.
Still has been the bookmakers' overwhelming favourite for the job since leaving Stade de Reims shortly before the end of the Ligue 1 campaign, and is understood to have been close to accepting the vacancy earlier this week. Multiple reports cited Still's withdrawal from the race on Friday evening, with the 31-year-old now widely expected to join RC Lens, who finished seventh in Ligue 1 last season. Lens are expected to have an imminent vacancy as Franck Heisse prepares to join OGC Nice, and the French club moved quickly this week to accelerate their interest in Still.
Sources close to Still have cited concerns over staff and investment. It is widely known that while the new head coach will be able to make some additions to the backroom staff, they will be expected to work with those already in post. However, sources close to Sunderland have suggested that they had believed Still was happy with the project on the table, having indicated his willingness to take the post. It has even been suggested that contracts were on the brink of being exchanged earlier this week before RC Lens seemingly accelerated their interest.
Still is now clearly no longer a contender for the post on Wearside and sources have indicated that the Black Cats are now moving onto other candidates in their final shortlist.
