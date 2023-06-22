New Sunderland signing Nectarios Triantis hopes he can learn from his new teammates and is targeting promotion to the Premier League.

The 20-year-old centre-back has signed a four-year deal on Wearside, arriving from Australian side Central Coast Mariners, despite interest from multiple UK clubs including Crystal Palace and Stoke City.

Triantis will have plenty of competition in the heart of Sunderland’s defence, where Dan Ballard, Danny Batth and Luke O’Nien impressed during the 2022/23 season.

Still, the Australian says he’s looking forward to the challenge.

“I can’t wait to play with them and learn of everyone else,” Triantis told Sunderland’s website.

“Danny Batth, Ballard and players like that where I can learn and grow with them.”

“I can’t wait and hopefully we can get promoted back to the Premier League.”

Triantis made 26 appearances for the Mariners during the last campaign, helping them win the A-League title.

When asked about his season with the Mariners, Triantis replied: “Being my first real professional season it’s a dream to have won the league, now hopefully I can do the same with Sunderland.

“Over the last 12 months I’ve grown tremendously and hopefully that can happen again this season.”

When discussing his game and what he’ll bring to Sunderland, the defender added: “I’m a ball-playing centre-half, like to be aggressive, win tackles and in the air, to be dominant all over the field.”