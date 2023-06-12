We’ve assessed every Sunderland player’s position in the squad ahead of this summer’s transfer window.
Sunderland are looking to bolster their squad during this summer’s transfer window - but what will that mean for players already at the club?
The Black Cats have agreed a deal to sign Australian defender Nectarios Triantis, and are looking to complete their business early.
Several members of Sunderland’s squad are under long-term contracts, meaning the club are in a strong position ahead of the 2023/24 season.
Yet some players will also move on this summer, whether on loan or permanently, as the squad continues to evolve.
We’ve assessed all 27 players under contract at the Stadium of Light and their situations ahead of the transfer window.
Sunderland players warming up. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid
2. Anthony Patterson
There has been Premier League interest in the 23-year-old goalkeeper who has just had an excellent first season in the Championship. Patterson is happy to stay at Sunderland, while the club are in a strong position with three years left on the keeper’s contract. A big offer could test their resolve, though. Photo: Martin Swinney
3. Alex Bass
Bass, 25, will hope for more first-team opportunities in cup competitions next season after making just two senior appearances during his first season on Wearside. He has two years left on his contract after arriving from Portsmouth last summer. Photo: Martin Swinney
4. Niall Huggins
It’s a big summer for the 22-year-old who will be looking to build up his fitness after multiple injury setbacks. Huggins may be allowed to go out on loan if Sunderland feel he’s at the stage where he needs regular game time. The full-back has two years left on his Black Cats contract. Photo: FRANK REID