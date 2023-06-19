Nectar Triantis was wanted by Premier League club Crystal Palace ahead of his move to Sunderland earlier this month with interesting details now emerging regarding his switch to Wearside.

The Australian youth international chose Sunderland after Stuart Harvey and Tony Mowbray were able to convince him of the existing pathway to the first team at the Academy of Light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That's according to Australian football news outlet, FTBL, who have also revealed that Zoom conversations between Triantis and Palace took place with football director Dougie Freeman before Sunderland crashed the party with an "impromptu bid".

Sunderland's project was explained in detail to Triantis by Harvey and Mowbray (also on Zoom) as they offered the player the chance to be a potential starting player in the Championship after Sunderland missed out on promotion last season.

The report also states that Triantis had offers from the Bundesliga, Stoke City and clubs in Denmark, Greece and Norway. Interestingly, FTBL added that Traintis was "barely" on the radar of Harvey when Sunderland's head of recruitment initially headed out to Australia on a scouting mission.

Harvey was down under to check on "four or five" rising A-League talents but was blown away by Triantis at the Hindmarsh Stadium when watching eventual champions Central Coast thrash Adelaide United 4-1 in their final game of the regular season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since signing for Sunderland, however, Triantis has picked up an injury whilst away on international duty with Australia under-20s.

The 20-year-old defender missed out on a spot in the Socceroos' starting XI to face their under-20 counterparts from France after their official Twitter account confirmed that Triantis had picked up an injury.

Australia, however, have not yet divulged the nature of Triantis' problem and the exact details remain unclear as of Sunday evening with Sunderland hoping that the former Central Coast Mariners man has just suffered a very minor problem.

Triantis made 26 appearances for the Mariners during the 2022-23 season as they lifted the A-League title before signing for Sunderland during the summer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad