Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With four hours of the transfer window remaining - in and outgoings are still possible at Sunderland. But what else has been happening in the Championship?

Here are some of the stories from around the second tier concerning some of Sunderland's play-off rivals:

Mixed news for Leeds

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds are expected to complete the signing of Burnley defender Connor Roberts before tonight's 11pm deadline. The Welsh international has travelled to West Yorkshire today and is set to complete a loan deal to Elland Road.

Leeds were also trying to sign Leicester centre-back Harry Souttar, yet the Foxes were seemingly unwilling to strengthen a promotion rival.

Another signing at Hull

Elsewhere, Hull have completed the signing of Turkish international Abdulkadir Omur from Super Lig side Trabzonspor for an undisclosed fee - reported to be in the region of £2million with a significant sell-on clause.

The 24-year-old attacking midfielder has scored 25 goals and provided 36 assists in 211 appearances for Trabzonspor and is Hull's sixth signing of the January window, following the arrivals of Billy Sharp, Fabio Carvalho, Ivor Pandur, Ryan Giles and Noah Ohio.

West Brom set to sign Celtic winger

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Brom are also set to make another signing before tonight's 11pm deadline, with Celtic winger Mikey Johnston expected to join the club on loan until the end of the season. The 24-year-old Republic of Ireland international has scored twice in nine SPL appearances this season following a loan spell at Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes last term.