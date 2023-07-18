Sunderland transfer target Nathan Bishop has been named in Manchester United’s squad to face Lyon in Edinburgh this week.

The Black Cats saw an attempt to sign the 23-year-old blocked due to United’s lack of keeper options, yet the Premier League club have now agreed a deal to sign Inter Milan stopper Andre Onana.

That may eventually allow Bishop to leave Old Trafford, yet there has also been interest in United keeper Tom Heaton - who is the club’s only fit senior goalkeeper - from Luton.

Interestingly, Heaton has not been named in The Red Devils’ squad for the game against Lyon, with Bishop, 23-year-old Matej Kovar and 17-year-old Elyh Harrison the three keepers selected.

Sunderland have identified Bishop as a potential replacement for Alex Bass, who was allowed to join League Two side AFC Wimbledon on loan.

It means the Black Cats are short of goalkeeper options, after 19-year-old Adam Richardson suffered an injury which ruled him out of this month’s US tour.

United have also announced that former Sunderland defender Jonny Evans has signed a short-term deal with the club, following his departure from Leicester City this summer.

The 35-year-old has been training with United while considering his options and will work with the club’s academy players as part of his new role.

Evans has been named in United’s 24-man squad which will travel to Edinburgh, along with former Sunderland loanee Amad.