Sunderland first-team player suffers injury setback - facing up to eight weeks out
The latest on Sunderland goalkeeper Adam Richardson and his non-inclusion in Tony Mowbray's USA touring squad.
Eyebrows were raised when Adam Richardson's name failed to feature on the list of Sunderland players travelling to America to face three pre-season friendlies stateside.
Alex Bass missed out too ahead of his move to AFC Wimbledon meaning head coach Tony Mowbray named just two stoppers in his squad: Anthony Patterson and 16-year-old Matthew Young.
Richardson, 19, is the latest cab off the rank from Sunderland's academy and comes highly rated. Back in May of this year, the England youth international penned a three-year deal, extending his stay on Wearside until summer 2026.
The plan was (and still is) for Adam Richardson to join Sunderland's first-team group this season after the departure of last season's third-choice keeper Jacob Carney in the summer.
However, after coming on as a substitute in the pre-season friendlies against South Shields and Gateshead last weekend, The Echo understands that Richardson has suffered an injury setback and could be out for up to eight weeks out.