News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Sunderland first-team player suffers injury setback - facing up to eight weeks out

The latest on Sunderland goalkeeper Adam Richardson and his non-inclusion in Tony Mowbray's USA touring squad.

By James Copley
Published 13th Jul 2023, 07:01 BST- 1 min read

Eyebrows were raised when Adam Richardson's name failed to feature on the list of Sunderland players travelling to America to face three pre-season friendlies stateside.

Alex Bass missed out too ahead of his move to AFC Wimbledon meaning head coach Tony Mowbray named just two stoppers in his squad: Anthony Patterson and 16-year-old Matthew Young.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Richardson, 19, is the latest cab off the rank from Sunderland's academy and comes highly rated. Back in May of this year, the England youth international penned a three-year deal, extending his stay on Wearside until summer 2026.

The plan was (and still is) for Adam Richardson to join Sunderland's first-team group this season after the departure of last season's third-choice keeper Jacob Carney in the summer.

Most Popular

However, after coming on as a substitute in the pre-season friendlies against South Shields and Gateshead last weekend, The Echo understands that Richardson has suffered an injury setback and could be out for up to eight weeks out.

Related topics:SunderlandAlex BassTony MowbrayEnglandSouth Shields