Eyebrows were raised when Adam Richardson's name failed to feature on the list of Sunderland players travelling to America to face three pre-season friendlies stateside.

Alex Bass missed out too ahead of his move to AFC Wimbledon meaning head coach Tony Mowbray named just two stoppers in his squad: Anthony Patterson and 16-year-old Matthew Young.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richardson, 19, is the latest cab off the rank from Sunderland's academy and comes highly rated. Back in May of this year, the England youth international penned a three-year deal, extending his stay on Wearside until summer 2026.

The plan was (and still is) for Adam Richardson to join Sunderland's first-team group this season after the departure of last season's third-choice keeper Jacob Carney in the summer.