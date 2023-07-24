Manchester United forward Amad says he will be back soon - despite leaving the ground on crutches following a pre-season friendly against Arsenal.

United beat The Gunners 2-0 during the first match of their US pre-season tour at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet former Sunderland loanee Amad was forced off just 14 minutes after coming on at half-time, suffering a twisted ankle with nobody near him when he went down.

The 21-year-old has provided an encouraging update, though, posting on his Instagram page: "I feared the worst, ALHAMDOULILAH nothing serious 🙌🏾 back soon.”

Amad was a key player during his loan spell at Sunderland last season, scoring 14 goals in 39 Championship appearances as Tony Mowbray’s side reached the play-offs.

United boss Erik ten Hag is yet to make a decision on Amad’s future at Old Trafford, with two years left on the player’s contract - and a club option of a further year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland are keeping an eye on the situation but expect Amad to join a top-tier club if he is loaned out for another season.

Championship clubs Leeds and Leicester, who were both relegated to the Championship last season, have also been credited with interest this summer.

Amad cost United a reported £19million, plus £18.2million in add-on, when he joined the club from Italian side Atalanta in 2021.

Ten Hag’s side are set to play three more matches in the US and will face League Two side Wrexham on Wednesday (3:30am UK time).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland transfer target Nathan Bishop has also travelled with the United squad to the US but was an unused substitute against Arsenal, with Tom Heaton playing the full match.

The Black Cats are looking to sign a new goalkeeper this summer, following Alex Bass’ loan move to AFC Wimbledon, and have already seen an approach knocked back for Bishop.

United did complete the signing of Andre Onana from Inter Milan last week, which may allow some of their other goalkeepers to leave the club.