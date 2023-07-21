Sunderland transfer target Nathan Bishop has travelled with Manchester United’s squad for their pre-season US tour.

The Black Cats are looking to sign a new goalkeeper this summer, following Alex Bass’ loan move to AFC Wimbledon, and have already seen an approach knocked back for Bishop.

United have also named goalkeepers Dean Henderson and Tom Heaton in their 31-man squad which has flown to the US, with the pair subject to transfer interest from Nottingham Forest and Luton respectively.

The signing of Andre Onana from Inter Milan may allow some of United’s other goalkeepers to leave the club, with the Cameroon international set to join Erik ten Hag’s squad in New York.

United will play four matches during their US tour, starting with a fixture against Arsenal on Saturday.

The Red Devils will then play games against Wrexham, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

Former Sunderland loanee Amad has also been named in United’s pre-season squad, with the Premier League club yet to make a decision on the 21-year-old’s future.

Sunderland are keeping an eye on the situation but expect Amad to join a top-tier club if he is loaned out for another season.

The Black Cats have also been linked with a loan move for United winger Noam Emeran, who hasn’t travelled with The Red Devils to the US.

Emeran, 20, recently impressed during a 2-0 friendly win over Leeds, registering a goal and an assist.

