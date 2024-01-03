Former Sunderland loanee says he won't be playing in the Africa Cup of Nations tournament later this month.

Former Sunderland player Amad has confirmed he won’t be joining up with Ivory Coast’s squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

The Manchester United forward has been recovering from a knee injury he suffered in pre-season and made his first appearance of the campaign off the bench as Erik ten Hag’s side were beaten 2-1 by Nottingham Forest last week.

It was stated on a Sky Sports graphic that Amad was one of the players who is set to travel to the Africa Cup of Nations tournament, which kicks off on January 13, yet the player has since replied to that tweet, stating: ‘Not true.’

Sunderland were tracking Amad’s situation over the summer, after the 21-year-old scored 14 goals in 39 Championship appearances during an impressive loan spell with the Black Cats club last season.

Southampton have also been linked with a loan move for the player in January, while Ipswich are another club who have been credited with interest.