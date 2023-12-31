Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Amad Diallo made his first appearance of the season off the bench for Manchester United on Saturday night against Nottingham Forest.

The 21-year-old impressed on loan at Sunderland last season, scoring 14 Championship goals, while the Black Cats were one of several clubs keeping an eye on the player's situation over the summer. That was before Amad sustained a lengthy knee injury in pre-season, which caused him to miss the first half of the campaign.

Amad made his return to Erik ten Hag's squad to face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League this weekend and was named on the bench. The attacking midfielder was brought on as a second-half substitute but could do nothing to prevent his side from slipping to a 2-1 loss.

Amad, though, has been named in Ivory Coast’s preliminary squad for the upcoming African Cup of Nations tournament, which starts in January, yet it's still unclear if he will be involved. Despite this, it is understood that Sunderland remain interested in bringing the attacking midfielder back to the club if a deal can be done.

Fresh reports over Christmas, however, have named more clubs showing an interest in Amad, with Premier League outfits Everton, Crystal Palace and Fulham, Wolves all said to be keen on a deal alongside Championship club Southampton.