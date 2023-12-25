Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Southampton are said to be pushing hard to sign Manchester United winger Amad on loan in January.

The 21-year-old impressed on loan at Sunderland last season, scoring 14 Championship goals, while the Black Cats were one of several clubs keeping an eye on the player's situation over the summer. That was before Amad sustained a lengthy knee injury in pre-season, which caused him to miss the start of this campaign.

Southampton were just one of the sides credited with interest in Amad earlier in the year, while Football Insider have reported the Saints 'are pushing the hardest' sign the player ahead of next month's transfer window.

Amad has been named in Ivory Coast’s preliminary squad for the upcoming African Cup of Nations tournament, which starts in January, yet it's still unclear if he will be involved.

Benjamin Rollheiser reports

New Sunderland head coach Michael Beale has said there is scope to improve the squad in January, even if he doesn't expect major changes on Wearside.

The Black Cats reportedly eyed an ‘ambitious’ loan move for 23-year-old Benjamin Rollheiser from Argentine club Estudiantes in the final few days of the summer transfer window, with suggestions a deal couldn’t be reached due to third party ownership of the player.

Newcastle have also been credited with interest in Rollheiser over the last year, while Portuguese newspaper Record have claimed Nottingham Forest are ‘preparing an offer’ for the Argentine, who is said to be valued at around €9million - around £7.8million.

Pierre Ekwah interest

Sunderland will also be hoping to keep their key players in January, after fending off bids for some of their prized assets earlier in the year. Midfielder Pierre Ekwah was the subject of transfer interest over the summer, while Premier League clubs Crystal Palace, Fulham and Nottingham Forest have all been linked with the 21-year-old midfielder.