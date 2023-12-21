Sunderland midfielder targeted by Premier League sides Fulham and Crystal Palace

Pierre Ekwah (Getty Images)

Fulham, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest have all been linked with a strong interest in Sunderland midfielder Pierre Ekwah in January.

Sunderland are not looking to sell but that isn't preventing strong and increasing talk of interest in the central midfielder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Evening Standard report: "Crystal Palace and Fulham are interested in a January move for Sunderland midfielder Pierre Ekwah. The 21-year-old Frenchman left the West Ham academy to sign a four-and-a-half-year deal with Sunderland in January, and has since made 35 appearances for the Championship club."

What has the new Sunderland head coach said about the January transfer window?

Michael Beale says he has been told that there is scope to improve the Sunderland squad in January but says he does not want to make major changes.

"I'm intrigued by one or two of the players who have been recruited where it's clear to me that there's more to come, so I want to get on the grass and see what they bring. I'll have a fuller judgement when I've been able to work with the players and see some games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad