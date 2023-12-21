Hull City sign ex-Sheffield United legend but striker won't face Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland's Championship rivals and Boxing Day opponents Hull City have signed experienced striker Billy Sharp.

However, he won't be able to face Michael Beale's Sunderland when the sides meet in the festive clash as he doesn't officially join until the first day of the January transfer window.

Beale took charge this week following the club's decision to sack Tony Mowbray despite a hugely successful stint in charge at the Stadium of Light, with Mowbray popular with fans and players alike. Beale's Sunderland host Coventry City on Saturday, followed by the trip to Hull City.

A Hull club statement read: "The 37-year-old will officially join the club on 1 January on a contract until the end of the season. The prolific forward is the Championship’s all-time leading scorer with 130 goals for six different clubs, most notably boyhood side Sheffield United, where he won promotion to the Premier League last term."

Sharp most recently represented MLS side LA Galaxy, he scored six times in 12 matches. Hull City head coach Liam Rosenior said: “I’m so happy. It’s the ultimate no-brainer.

“We’ve got an exciting, young, attacking group of players but what I found in my experience of promotion, and Billy has five, is that when you get to April and May, you need people who have been there, seen it and done it.

